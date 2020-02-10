Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 84,613 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,138,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,613 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $54,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. UBS Group raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a price objective (up from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

NYSE SCHW opened at $47.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.62 and its 200 day moving average is $43.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $51.65. The stock has a market cap of $61.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.34.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 34.55%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 327,360 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total value of $15,448,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 220,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $10,060,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 913,462 shares of company stock worth $43,455,356. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

