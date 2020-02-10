Bessemer Group Inc. Has $55.77 Million Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 451,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,503 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.39% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $55,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 103.9% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 8,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 157,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,400,000 after buying an additional 13,586 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,169,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $645,994,000 after buying an additional 14,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR stock opened at $117.85 on Monday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.11 and a 1 year high of $136.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.57 and its 200-day moving average is $125.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.83% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BR shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.75.

In related news, Director Alan J. Weber sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $331,784.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,901,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 7,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total transaction of $933,657.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,959.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,360 shares of company stock worth $8,657,564 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

