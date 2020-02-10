Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 22,680 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 669,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,680 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $57,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SYSCO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in SYSCO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in SYSCO by 1,680.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in SYSCO in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in SYSCO in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In other SYSCO news, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,064,951.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,145 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,013.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $76,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,638.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,028 shares of company stock valued at $13,690,242. 5.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $77.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.19 and a 200 day moving average of $78.79. SYSCO Co. has a 52 week low of $64.96 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is 50.70%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYY. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered SYSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. SYSCO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

