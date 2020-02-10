Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,914 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 47,930 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $64,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Shopify by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Shopify by 5.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 0.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Shopify during the third quarter worth $9,155,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 267.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 57.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Shopify from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Sunday. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Shopify from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $481.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $370.14.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $478.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a PE ratio of -423.62 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $436.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.62. Shopify Inc has a 12-month low of $160.63 and a 12-month high of $495.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

