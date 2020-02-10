Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 703,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,354 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 1.05% of Ingredion worth $65,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 0.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 45,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 0.7% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 23,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

In related news, SVP Elizabeth Adefioye sold 2,779 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $248,192.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INGR opened at $89.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.63. Ingredion Inc has a 12-month low of $73.00 and a 12-month high of $96.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.42%.

INGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.