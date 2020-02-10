Bessemer Group Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,396,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,190,000. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,418,000. Fis Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,689,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,314,000. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,899,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $967,000.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF stock opened at $19.28 on Monday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $19.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.16.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EUFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.