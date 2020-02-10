Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 687,924 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 18,193 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Keysight Technologies worth $70,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 328.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 165.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KEYS. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

In related news, VP John C. Skinner sold 8,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $859,096.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,717.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $817,902.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,016,669.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 158,829 shares of company stock valued at $16,513,651 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $94.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $71.03 and a 12-month high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

