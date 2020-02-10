Bessemer Group Inc. Has $72.71 Million Stake in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,663,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,042 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Corelogic were worth $72,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 938.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 17,276 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 1,211.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 354,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,383,000 after buying an additional 327,068 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corelogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,333,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 70.5% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 121.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,791,000 after buying an additional 270,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Corelogic alerts:

Shares of CLGX stock opened at $48.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 124.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72. Corelogic Inc has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $49.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Corelogic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.29%.

In other Corelogic news, CFO James L. Balas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,358,782. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry M. Sando sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $171,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 142,166 shares in the company, valued at $6,516,889.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $663,505. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CLGX shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks set a $44.00 price target on shares of Corelogic and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corelogic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.71.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Read More: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Corelogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corelogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.