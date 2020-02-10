Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 563,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $82,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 17,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in Hershey by 942.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 22,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total value of $574,685.04. Also, SVP West Mary E. Stone sold 25,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $3,784,090.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,866,018.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,467 shares of company stock valued at $8,555,718 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock opened at $156.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.85. Hershey Co has a fifty-two week low of $106.46 and a fifty-two week high of $162.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.773 dividend. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

Several analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.19.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

