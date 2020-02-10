Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 839,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 33,465 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $91,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 6,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $89,636.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Sonsteby bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.26 per share, with a total value of $168,390.00. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $120.71 on Monday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.75 and a 52 week high of $128.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.33.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.48%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DRI. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.62.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.