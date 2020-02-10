Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 126.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,473 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.32% of Motorola Solutions worth $88,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 235,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth $451,000. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth $153,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Gabelli raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.13.

NYSE:MSI opened at $179.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.28 and a 200 day moving average of $169.11. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $128.80 and a 52-week high of $185.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.50.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 125.05% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

