Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 166,796 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 166,796 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of Hubbell worth $75,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1,944.0% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hubbell from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.33.

HUBB stock opened at $145.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $113.58 and a 12-month high of $155.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.19 and its 200 day moving average is $138.68.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.08. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

