Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 83,950 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,727,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83,950 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $76,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 45,491,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,025 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,426,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,353,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,876 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,997,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $966,134,000 after acquiring an additional 978,644 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,856,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $759,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,227,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,974,000 after acquiring an additional 103,172 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $42.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.98 and a one year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

