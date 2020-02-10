Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 464,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $78,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LH. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter worth $1,071,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter worth $1,114,000. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,151,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $194,718,000 after purchasing an additional 47,189 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LH opened at $182.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $185.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.84.

LH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Corp. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.05.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

