Bessemer Group Inc. Has $77.29 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,611,604 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 58,458 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $77,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 979,566 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,980,000 after buying an additional 21,702 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $879,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 16,062 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,302,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 74,891 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.78.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 28,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $1,274,298.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,875,986.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $3,163,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSCO opened at $47.97 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $206.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.85 and a 200-day moving average of $48.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

