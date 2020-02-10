Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 1,090,063 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 53.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 967,461 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,090,063 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Starbucks worth $85,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $86.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $101.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.26. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.60 and a 12-month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Weeden restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.24.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

