Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 941,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,331 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $85,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,087,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397,580 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,082,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,670 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,174,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,016 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,405,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,747,000 after purchasing an additional 700,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 37.4% during the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,362,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,882,000 after purchasing an additional 643,428 shares in the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MRK opened at $85.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.06. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.23 and a 1-year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 48.76%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.75.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

