Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Position Lessened by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 415,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 198,827 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Air Products & Chemicals worth $97,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 35.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 89.1% during the third quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APD has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $271.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.06.

NYSE:APD opened at $249.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.53 and a 1-year high of $251.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.64.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.52%.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 200 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

