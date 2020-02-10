Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 19,311 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,474,974 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 19,311 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.0% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $322,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 106.2% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $237.30 on Monday. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $239.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.49.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.65.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.