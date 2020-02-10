Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,773 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 96.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 601.8% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.36.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,897,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total transaction of $608,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,550,644.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $141.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $257.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $153.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

