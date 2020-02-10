Bell Rock Capital LLC Has $548,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bell Rock Capital LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164,241 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. Cowen cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.17.

In other news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $61.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $59.89 and a 52-week high of $83.49. The company has a market cap of $261.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

