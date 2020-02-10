Beddow Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) by 144.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,250 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Calithera Biosciences worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CALA. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 205.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 12.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 43.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 22,298 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CALA opened at $6.35 on Monday. Calithera Biosciences Inc has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $7.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.39 and a current ratio of 7.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.26.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences Inc will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 128,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $433,004.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 191,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $750,540.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 408,695 shares of company stock worth $1,563,033 in the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CALA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

