Beddow Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Natus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Natus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Natus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Natus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Natus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of NTUS opened at $30.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.93. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $34.89.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $131.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.00 million. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.71%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Kennedy sold 6,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $210,813.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,681,829.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

