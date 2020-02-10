Beddow Capital Management Inc. Sells 107,930 Shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 93.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 107,930 shares during the quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Timken by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 171,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Timken by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 439,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,769,000 after buying an additional 124,750 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Timken by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Timken by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new position in Timken in the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,234 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $277,559.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,564.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 14,600 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $786,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,080,181.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $53.31 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Timken Co has a one year low of $37.74 and a one year high of $58.78. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.82.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.12). Timken had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $896.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Timken Co will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TKR. ValuEngine raised shares of Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Timken from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Timken from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

