Beddow Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,510 Shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,510 shares during the quarter. Baidu comprises about 0.9% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 483,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,176,000 after acquiring an additional 11,214 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Baidu by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,043,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Baidu by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,686,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Baidu by 12,947.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 109,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,804,000 after buying an additional 108,368 shares during the period. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BIDU shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Baidu from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.92.

BIDU stock opened at $130.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.54 and a 200 day moving average of $114.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a PE ratio of -145.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Baidu Inc has a 52 week low of $93.39 and a 52 week high of $186.22.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

