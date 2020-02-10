Beddow Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,025 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,267 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 8,025 shares during the period. Continental Resources accounts for approximately 2.0% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,372,215 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,250,000 after purchasing an additional 832,702 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 771,897 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,476,000 after purchasing an additional 526,697 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 842,672 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,946,000 after purchasing an additional 489,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,612,757 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $111,237,000 after purchasing an additional 400,341 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,860,000. 18.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Jack H. Stark sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $701,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Eric Spencer Eissenstat sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $427,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,212,496 shares of company stock valued at $40,910,039 in the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CLR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Continental Resources from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Continental Resources from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank began coverage on Continental Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Continental Resources stock opened at $26.86 on Monday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.47 and a 52 week high of $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently 7.04%.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

