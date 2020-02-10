Beddow Capital Management Inc. Buys 10,070 Shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares during the period. Franco Nevada comprises about 2.1% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Franco Nevada were worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FNV. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in Franco Nevada during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in Franco Nevada by 7.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 484,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,179,000 after purchasing an additional 31,905 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Franco Nevada by 192.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,548 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Franco Nevada by 259.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Franco Nevada by 62.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco Nevada alerts:

FNV has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Sunday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.64.

FNV stock opened at $112.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 106.56, a P/E/G ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.06. Franco Nevada Corp has a 12 month low of $69.16 and a 12 month high of $114.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.70 and its 200 day moving average is $97.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.37.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $235.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.73 million. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franco Nevada Corp will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.