Beddow Capital Management Inc. Acquires 35,836 Shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,836 shares during the period. 1-800-Flowers.Com makes up 2.5% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Beddow Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of 1-800-Flowers.Com worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 9.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the third quarter worth about $161,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 18.6% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the second quarter worth about $249,000. 38.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS opened at $15.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average of $14.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.49. 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $21.77.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.01 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other 1-800-Flowers.Com news, Director Eugene F. Demark sold 5,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $69,826.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,372 shares in the company, valued at $343,363.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $40,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,893.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FLWS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Noble Financial set a $25.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. 1-800-Flowers.Com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

