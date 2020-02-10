Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) Shares Sold by Beddow Capital Management Inc.

Beddow Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies makes up approximately 3.1% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $4,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNB Bank boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 655.8% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 503.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 55,450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael W. D. Howell sold 717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $56,858.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WAB opened at $77.43 on Monday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp has a one year low of $61.00 and a one year high of $81.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.31 and its 200-day moving average is $73.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 57.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.58.

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

