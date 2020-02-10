BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Reduces Holdings in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its stake in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 69.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 18,335 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. Coe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 58,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 137,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PAGP opened at $16.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96. Plains GP Holdings LP has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $25.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.04.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.47%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PAGP shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

In other news, Director Everardo Goyanes acquired 20,000 shares of Plains GP stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 57,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,332.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Willie Cw Chiang purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,028,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 135,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,682.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

