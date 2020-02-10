BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 5,374 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 89.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,374 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTN. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Raytheon by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,358,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,521,000 after purchasing an additional 260,346 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Raytheon by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,199,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,193,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $234,105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Raytheon by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,012,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $222,521,000 after purchasing an additional 93,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon by 21,333.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 836,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 832,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTN stock opened at $230.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.28. Raytheon has a 52 week low of $169.64 and a 52 week high of $233.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a $0.9425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RTN. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.57.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total value of $107,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,940.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

