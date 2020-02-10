BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 89.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,837 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 34,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 78.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 98,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 70,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,021,000 after purchasing an additional 13,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 38,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $119.85 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $103.58 and a 12 month high of $121.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

