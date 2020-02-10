Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) Shares Sold by Beddow Capital Management Inc.

Beddow Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,493 shares during the period. Koninklijke Philips comprises approximately 3.5% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $5,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 19.4% during the third quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 1,513,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,821,000 after acquiring an additional 246,011 shares during the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 397.4% during the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 199,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after acquiring an additional 159,467 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter valued at $3,872,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 21.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,530,000 after acquiring an additional 78,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after buying an additional 46,104 shares during the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PHG shares. ValuEngine lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on Koninklijke Philips from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Koninklijke Philips from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $48.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $50.78. The firm has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be issued a $0.9356 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.28%.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

