Beddow Capital Management Inc. Buys 840 Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,995 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Anheuser Busch Inbev accounts for approximately 3.9% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $6,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1,331.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 588,581 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $48,287,000 after purchasing an additional 547,475 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,041,510 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $670,000,000 after purchasing an additional 179,100 shares during the period. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 28.0% during the third quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 358,089 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $28,922,000 after purchasing an additional 78,312 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the third quarter valued at about $6,888,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $74.80 on Monday. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 52-week low of $73.57 and a 52-week high of $102.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.02. The company has a market capitalization of $125.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BUD. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser Busch Inbev presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.08.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

