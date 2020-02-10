BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Invests $141,000 in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Managed Account Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 106,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 52,213 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 37,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPSM opened at $32.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.05. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $28.54 and a 52-week high of $33.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.