BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $165,000 Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of F. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 80.2% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. DZ Bank cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

In related news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $177,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,130.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $541,400 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE F opened at $8.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average is $9.11. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 405.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ford Motor had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

