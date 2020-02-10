Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Chevron by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $108.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.40 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.06.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.00%. Chevron’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.92%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.93.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

