BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 83.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,755 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $187,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CNP opened at $26.72 on Monday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $31.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.61.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.88%.

CNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.07.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

