Beddow Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land Trust makes up 5.4% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Beddow Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Texas Pacific Land Trust worth $8,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPL. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the third quarter worth $288,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the third quarter worth $2,183,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 67.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the third quarter worth $260,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the third quarter worth $26,000. 39.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from $937.00 to $947.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

TPL stock opened at $802.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 15.99, a current ratio of 15.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 12-month low of $565.10 and a 12-month high of $915.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $781.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $689.07.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.37 by $1.83. The business had revenue of $113.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.00 million. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 96.55% and a return on equity of 82.95%. Research analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 38.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $819.37 per share, for a total transaction of $122,905.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,305 shares of company stock worth $1,733,062. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

