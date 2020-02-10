BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 19,479 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 93.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,479 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 7,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on D shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.55.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $84.81 on Monday. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $72.35 and a 52-week high of $86.69. The company has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.62%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

