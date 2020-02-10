BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Acquires Shares of 344 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 112,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 26,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW opened at $205.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.41 and a 200-day moving average of $186.53. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $160.94 and a 52 week high of $206.20.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

