BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 2,695 Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 67.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 198,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,285,000 after acquiring an additional 20,350 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 441,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,055,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $112.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.72. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $135.70.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $930.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.16 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Nomura lowered their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.24.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

