BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Lowers Stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its position in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 59.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 559 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1,281.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1,615.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Shares of ANET opened at $231.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.11 and its 200 day moving average is $222.39. Arista Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $173.31 and a fifty-two week high of $331.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.91.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $272,122.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at $991,846.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $63,826.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,772 shares of company stock worth $8,118,177 in the last 90 days. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $280.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.12.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.