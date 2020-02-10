BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 20,646 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 90.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 20,646 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,480,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,967,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884,914 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 6,356,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $261,957,000 after purchasing an additional 97,608 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,565,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,937,000 after purchasing an additional 63,958 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,915,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,610,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $107,505,000 after purchasing an additional 422,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bob Shearer acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.96 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Klesse acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.09 per share, with a total value of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,540,442.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 23,900 shares of company stock valued at $921,409 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.22.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $41.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.91. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $68.83.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

