AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,102,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,271,615,000 after purchasing an additional 82,949 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 10.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Surevest Inc. lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% in the third quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 11,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 167.1% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 10.5% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 26,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total transaction of $5,689,022.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total value of $165,897.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.69.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $219.17 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $191.42 and a 12 month high of $222.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.48.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $593.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.10%.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

