BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Invests $209,000 in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,619 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBSI. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 172.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 40,907 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 229.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 106,999 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $242,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 8.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $3,809,000. 52.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares stock opened at $36.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.69. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.29 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.93.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 9.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

In related news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $42,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,941.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southside Bancshares Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.