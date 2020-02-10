BancorpSouth Bank Raises Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 128.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,366,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401,622 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,887,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,488,000 after buying an additional 63,999 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,096,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $841,660,000 after buying an additional 58,570 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,482,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,218,000 after buying an additional 990,819 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,163,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $612,338,000 after buying an additional 123,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $108.94 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.06. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $105.40 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $207.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.92%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.93.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

