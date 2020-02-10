Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Bought by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLL. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Ball by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ball by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

NYSE:BLL opened at $76.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.97. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $52.84 and a 52 week high of $82.82. The company has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.62.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

In other Ball news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 17,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $1,281,459.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 452,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,336,106.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 15,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $1,051,544.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 438,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,620,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,055 shares of company stock worth $4,343,836. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Vertical Research raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.01.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.