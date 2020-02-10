Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its holdings in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,241.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $314.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.74. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $271.58 and a 52-week high of $334.17.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($1.47). The company had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.65 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 30.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 58.30%.

ESS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $355.00 price target on Essex Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $320.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $341.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.77.

In related news, COO John F. Burkart sold 4,400 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.89, for a total value of $1,376,716.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,054.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,838 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.92, for a total value of $879,552.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,273 shares of company stock worth $4,131,375 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

