BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $219,000 Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,268,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,613 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 761,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,498,000 after purchasing an additional 408,275 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,827,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,116,000 after purchasing an additional 266,080 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 667,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,933,000 after purchasing an additional 217,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,060,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,433,794,000 after purchasing an additional 193,806 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPG. ValuEngine raised Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “in-line” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.83.

Shares of SPG opened at $141.02 on Monday. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12-month low of $130.01 and a 12-month high of $186.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.96.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

